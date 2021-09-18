MPSC asked to consider female candidate's main exam application

Aurangabad, Sept 18:

Aurangabad bench of Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) comprising Judicial Member V D Dongre and Administrative Member Bijay Kumar has issued directives to serve a notice to Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).

The MAT also directed the MPSC to consider the examination application of a petitioner before September 20.

According to details, Priya Avhad completed an Engineering degree and applied for the examination of assistant motor vehicle inspector of MPSC through its old website.

On clearing the preliminary examination, she applied for the main examination and also paid fees. However, she did not receive an application confirmation message. The minimum qualifying criteria was 23.75 per cent marks for OBC and general category women candidates for preliminary examinations. Priya received 32.50 marks.

She has non-creamy layer and caste validity certificates, but MPSC did not consider her request for main examinations. When she applied for the main examination on August 30, 2021, she brought to the notice of the Commission about the technical problem on the website. Despite this, the MPSC did not take notice of her request. She filed a petition in MAT requesting it to directed the Commission to declare her passed in preliminary examination and allow her to take the main examination to be held on October 30, 2021. The Tribunal asked it to make a decision about the petitioner before September 20.