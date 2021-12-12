MPSC halts recruitment process of drug inspector’s post

Aurangabad, Dec 12:

Following the directives of the State Government, Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) halted the recruitment process for the post of drug inspector (group-B).

It may be noted MPSC published an advertisement on November 17 to fill 87 posts of drug inspectors. In the advertisement, one of the conditions was that a Pharmacy graduate should have three years of experience. Pharmacy Vidyarthi Hakka Samiti took objection to the condition and agitated against it.

The committee members had said that states like Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Sikkim had withdrawn the condition of three years experience.

There are 1.50 lakh pharmacy graduates across the State. The Samiti had said that as what the MPSC wants to achieve by giving job opportunities again to those who already have jobs.

Another issue is that the State Government has given permission to a six-year duration course Pharm D, but, its candidates cannot apply.

It was mentioned in the advertisement that those who did postgraduate in Pharmacy would be given preference.

“One would spend two years to complete PG courses and obtain three years experience. Also, appear for the MPSC examination. This is injustice with candidates. The condition should be removed and a fresh news advertisement should be published,” said Rishikesh Sapkal, the convener of Samiti.

After the Government directives, the MPSC halted the recruitment process on December 11. Job aspirants were happy over the decision of the Commission.

There are nearly 400 Pharmacy colleges in the State. Around 24,000 new pharmacy graduates

emergy from the colleges every year. If the figure of Pharm D and M Pharm candidates are included, it will go up to 30,000.