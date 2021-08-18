MSBSHSE guest house in dispute due to sexual exploitation of teacher

Aurangabad, Aug 18:

The divisional guest house of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHS) is in dispute due to the incident sexual exploitation of a lady teacher here.

Although the guest house provides residential facility only to men, then how a lady was allowed to enter here, it is being questioned now.

The guest house is the situation behind the divisional office on the railway station road. The male teachers and employees coming to the office from other places are permitted to stay in the guest house. Moreover, the entry of private persons is banned in the guest house. Still, lecture of junior college at Latur, Deepak Pralhad Randive called a lady teacher here and sexually exploited.

The Vedantnagar police have arrested Randive in connection of this incident that occurred on December 21, 2020 and the guest house came in dispute now. The police visited the guest house recently and made a panchnama. CCTVs are installed here but as the incident is eight months old, it is difficult to get the footage, the police said.