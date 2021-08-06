MSEDCL appeals to pay electricity bill online, Penalty of Rs 885 for bounced cheque, NEFT/RTGS facility for bills above Rs 10 K

Aurangabad, Aug 6: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has appealed to consumers to pay their bills online instead by cheque to avoid inconvenience.

Currently, 4.51 lakh consumers in the state pay their electricity bills by cheque every month. Out of them, about 10,500 cheques bounce every month. All these consumers are being charged Rs 750 for each electricity bill plus Rs 135 of 18 per cent GST in next month's electricity bill. If multiple electricity bills are paid by a single cheque that has been dishonoured, a penalty amount is being levied for each electricity bill. In addition, the facility of paying electricity bills by cheque is being suspended for six months.

Through MSEDCL's website www.mahadiscom.in or MSEDCL mobile app, low tension consumers can view current and past electricity bills and pay them online. Also, if you pay by credit card, debit card, UPI, BHIM, internet banking, mobile wallet, mobile banking, you will get a discount of 0.25 per cent (up to Rs 500).

If the electricity bill of low tension industrial, commercial and residential or society consumers is more than Rs. 10,000, they can pay it directly through RTGS or NEFT.