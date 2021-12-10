MSEDCL cuts power supply, corporation seals offices in retaliation

Aurangabad, Dec 10:

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) office has disconnected the power supply to various municipal ward offices in the last few days. In reply, the municipal corporation sealed various offices of the power company for pending property tax. In the evening, MSEDCL officials reconnected the power supply to ward offices.

Municipal corporation has undertaken a campaign for recovery of overdue property tax and water bills. In case of arrears, water connections are being disconnected and the property is being sealed. MSEDCL has also started a campaign for recovery of pending dues. In order to recover the bills, the MSEDCL cut off the power supply to the two municipal ward offices in zone 5 and 6 on Thursday afternoon and took away the meter. The power connections were being disconnected without any prior notice.

In reply, the corporation disconnected the water supply to four sub-station offices of MSEDCL in zone no 5 and 6 and also sealed the offices. The MSEDCL officials immediately agreed to pay the arrears of property tax and water bill. Municipal officials also agreed to pay the electricity bill. The MSEDCL then installed the meters in the concerned offices of the corporation. Sources said that the corporation also removed the seals of four offices and restored water supply.