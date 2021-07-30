MSEDCL employee assaulted

Aurangabad, July 30:

A Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) employee gone for the recovery of the outstanding electricity bill was severely assaulted at Maliwada area on Thursday afternoon. A case against two persons has been registered at the Daulatabad police station.

MSEDCL employees Rajendra and Duryodhan Narayan Narnavare had gone to Maliwada for recovery of the outstanding electricity bills. He went to the house of Bharat Sahebrao Shejwal, but he refused to pay the bill and abused the employees. Later, Shejwal and Sharad Anil Lokhande started arguing with them. They severely beat Waghmare and also threatened to kill him. MSEDCL deputy executive engineer Prashant Todkar indicated that legal action will be taken against those obstructing the government work.