MSEDCL provides additional feeder to Jayakwadi pumphouse

Aurangabad, Dec 11:

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has provided an additional feeder supplying power to the pump house at Jayakwadi Dam to protect the regular supply of Paithan town. The provision of an additional feeder will help the function of the pump house smoothly in future. Meanwhile, the citizens heaved a sigh of relief as the power supply has been made available through two different feeders.

Earlier, the then district collector Vikas Kharage has initiated granting Express Line supplying power to the pump house at Jayakwadi Dam so that the water supply to Paithan town remains unaffected. Later on, the power connections were being given through this Express Line after some years. This was affecting the power supply of the town frequently and it started to affect the water supply of Paithan town. Hence the local residents brought into the notice of the inconvenience faced by them to the district collector Sunil Chavan, additional collector Anant Gavhane and MSEDCL officials including rural section's Dhakne, Deepak Mane, Kalyan Randhe and Dyaneshwar Ardad.

On Friday, the MSEDCL engineer Rohit Tayade and Shankarwar supervised the task of extending an additional feeder line. Hence if there is any technical snag in one feeder, the power supply will be maintained, said Tayade. The local residents who were pursuing the proposal Prasad Khisti, Vishnu Dhawale, Murlidhar Sable, Dinesh Parikh, Ganesh Autade, Iqbal Shaikh, Ershad Khan, Faisal Dhande, Gajanan Shinde and Naeem Syed thanked MSEDCL for action.