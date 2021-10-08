MSEDCL provides bill payment facility on holidays

Aurangabad, Oct 8:

Here is good news for the convenience of power consumers as all the bill collection centres registered with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) in Aurangabad and Jalna districts will remain open on public holidays - October 9 and 10.

The MSEDCL authorities also appealed to the consumers to pay their current or outstanding power bills through net banking, debit card, credit card or various payment wallets. The power entity underlined that they can prefer to make payments online (using various digital platforms) or mobile app to avoid a rush at the centres in the wake of Covid-19. The consumer after scanning the QR code can also pay their bills by visiting the payment gateway. This will help to enjoy an uninterrupted power supply, stated the MSEDCL.