MSEDCL superintending engineer Bibhishan Nirmal suspended

Aurangabad, Aug 17:

In a major development that had been taken so far in the power sector, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has suspended its superintending engineer (Urban Circle) Bibhishan Nirmal, on the charge of negligence and failing to give a result-oriented performance in recovering of old dues from the power consumers.

According to a press release, MSEDCL is reeling under a financial crisis as it has to collect crores of rupees outstanding from its consumers (all types). The entity has to pay a heavy amount to purchase power every month so that it could provide an uninterrupted power supply to the consumers. The company also spends on power transmission. Considering this situation, MSEDCL continuously appealed to the consumers to pay electricity bills. The head office also directed all its field officers and employees to recover the old dues along with the current electricity bills from the consumers of all categories. The MSEDCL also directed them to take action against defaulters.

However, the superintending engineer Nirmal neglected towards recovering the arrears. His performance to reduce power losses was also unsatisfactory. He was warned time and again, but there was no result. Finally, MSEDCL head office issued his suspension on Friday for failing to improve his performance, stated the release.