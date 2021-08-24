MSEDCL supplies 1.75 lakh electric meters to Aurangabad Region

Aurangabad, Aug 24:

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has supplied 1.64 lakh single-phase electric meters and 10,250 three-phase meters to the Aurangabad Region's Office in the past five months.

According to a press release issued by MSEDCL, there was a shortage of meters due to the Covid pandemic in the last one and a half years. As a result, the new electricity connections were also given at a slow pace. Hence to overcome the inconvenience of the consumers and provide qualitative and quantitative service, MSEDCL also known as Mahavitran geared up and shortlisted contractors to provide 18 lakh single phase and 1.70 lakh three-phase electric meters in March. Of which, 15 lakh electric meters and 5 lakh new power connections were released in the jurisdiction of four

regional office in Aurangabad, Pune, Nagpur and Konkan.

" We have received 15.66 lakh single phase and 1.10 lakh three-phase meters have been provided to the regional office by the Head Office in the last five months. Apart from Aurangabad Regional Office, 4.62 lakh single phase and 39,103 three-phase meters were supplied to Pune Regional Office; 5.45 lakh single phase and 37,787 three-phase meters to Konkan Regional Office and 2.95 lakh single phase and 22,860 three-phase meters to Nagpur Regional Office. Besides, 5.18 lakh

new LT (low tension) and 435 HT (high tension) connections had also been released from March to July, stated the release adding that faulty meters are also being replaced promptly after receiving complaints.

.

Boxxxxxxxxxx

3.89 lakh residential power connections in five months

In the release of LT and HT category, 3.89 lakh were residential connections, 59,969 commercial, 10,963 industrial, 50,178 agriculture, 742 waterworks and 7243 street lights in the jurisdictions of the above regional offices.

Under the guidance of the state energy minister Nitin Raut, the MSEDCL Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Vijay Singhal, Director (Operations), Sanjay Taksande and others took efforts to provide meters to the regional offices as per their requirements.