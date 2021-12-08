MSRTC A’bad division’s revenue increased up to Rs 3 L

Aurangabad, Dec 8:

The daily revenue of Aurangabad division of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has gone up to Rs 3 lakh.

Hundreds of employees of the MSRTC have been agitating since November 8 to merge it with the Government. The agitation continued even after passing one month. The daily revenue of the division was Rs 40,000-50,000. It was losing revenue daily because of a strike. Some employees have resumed their duty during the last few days. The highest number of them is from technical and office.

A total of 20 drivers and eight conductors joined the duty. Around 10-12 general buses are being plied and 12-15 private Shiv Shahi are being operated on Pune route. It is getting some revenue from this. Passengers through Central Bus Stand (CBS) to travel the different parts of the State but, they had to go for private transport vehicles due to the strike.

The officers remain present at CBS Depot throughout the day. There is a police bandobast so that no one can oppose the buses being plied from the depot.