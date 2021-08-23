MSRTC bus journey is safe now

Aurangabad, Aug 23:

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses will provide a safe journey to the passengers, as 365 buses in the Aurangabad division including ordinary, luxury and semi-luxury, are being coated with antimicrobial chemical, which will provide protection from infection of viruses. In all, 50 buses have been coated in the past two days.

There is always a danger of infection from person to person during travelling. Hence, MSRTC is taking all the precautions to provide safe journey to its passengers. A decision was taken to coat the busses with antimicrobial chemicals. A tender process was implemented for it and the contract was given to a private agency. The entire bus will be coated from from inside. The coating work is being done in the central workshop for the past two days, informed the divisional controller Arun Siya.