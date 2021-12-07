MSRTC employees get salary with revised pay; admin adopts ‘no work, no pay’ policy

Aurangabad, Dec 7:

The administration of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Tuesday released the salary of those employees who were on duty.

The salary of employees was as their work on a number of days. The employees of ST Mandal has gone on strike since November 8, demanding its merger with the Government.

Many employees are firm on their demands even after one month of agitation. The administration decided to increase the salary of the staff of drivers, conductors, technical staff and clerks as a solution on strike.

The drivers and conductors contribute a lot in increasing the revenue of MSRTC. The Government also announced that a special allowance would be given to drivers and conductors for the growth of its revenue. Despite this, the majority of employees are on strike.

Employees strength

There are 2,684 employees in MSRTC. Of them, 484 are on duty while others are still absent.

20-30 buses being operated

There are 20 drivers and eight conductors are on duty in the district. Around 10 to 13 regular red buses are being plied while 1- to 15 private Shivshahi buses are being operated on Pune route.

Action taken against 241 employees

The MSRTC administration has taken action against 137 employees in Aurangabad division. Of them, 11 have returned to the duty while remaining were terminated. Similarly, ST Mandal started the transfer of those staff members who were agitating.

The Aurangabad divisional administration transferred 20 employees from the depots of Gangapur, Cidco and Central Bus Stands, Vaijapur, Sillod, Paithan, Soyegaon and Kannad to other depots.

Appeal to resume duty

Divisional controller Arun Siya said that salary of employees with a revised pay scale was released. He appealed to all the agitating employees to resume duty to avoid the inconvenience of passengers.