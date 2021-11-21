MSRTC employees organise ‘Duf Bajao’ agitation to wake government

Aurangabad, Nov 21:

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation Ltd (MSRTC) employees organised ‘Duf Bajao’ agitation at Central Bus Stand on Sunday to woke the government from slumber to accept their demands.

Meanwhile, it is expected that the issue of the striking employees will be resolved on Monday. Hence, it will be cleared that the strike will continue or the demands of the employees will be accepted. Sunday was the 14th day of the strike. They participated in strikes at Central Bus Stand, Cidco Bus Stand, Chikalthana Central Workshop and divisional workshop.

The private Shiv Shahi service for Pune operated from Central Bus Stand is receiving good response from the passengers but the services on other routes have hampered. Five private Shiv Shahi buses were operated on Pune routes on Sunday through which 218 passengers travelled.

Meanwhile, the administration served notices to 107 employees for participating in the strike illegally. They have been directed to join the services in 24 hours or their service will be terminated. Now, everyone is eagerly waiting what action the administration taken on Monday regarding the notices.