MSRTC employees upset with Labour organisations

Aurangabad, Nov 15:

The strike of the employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) continued on the eighth day on Monday for the demand of including the corporation in the state government. However, it was seen that the employees are upset with various labour organisation. They took out the hoardings of the organisation from divisional controller office area on Sunday night. Moreover, the series of resignations as the officials of the organisations continued from Monday.

The agitating employees held a Puja of Lord Vitthal on the occasion Kartiki Ekadashi today at Central and Cidco bus stands. A religious discourse was organised in the premises of the Cidco bus stand. The employees are getting worried as no solution is found to the demand of the employees. They are participating in the strike with the family members for the past eight days.

Meanwhile, six private Shivshihi buses were operated from Aurangabad to Pune today and 258 passengers traveled by it.

There was not decision till evening about the strike and the employees have taken the stand to continue the strike until the demand is fulfilled.