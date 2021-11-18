MSRTC new employees firm on strike

Aurangabad, Nov 18:

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation has issued termination notices to the newly joined drivers and conductors on the daily wages basis for participating in the strike. They have been directed that they should join the duties within 24 hours. However, the employees are firm on the strike unless their demand is fulfilled.

The strike issue of the employees was not solved even on the eleventh day on Thursday. The drivers and conductors have been served notices that they should join the duties within 24 hours or they will be terminated. As the time given was over, the employees were eagerly waiting for the decision of the administration in this regard. However, no action was taken by the corporation till Thursday evening.

When contacted the officers, they told that no decision was taken in this regard until now.

Meanwhile, the administer has planned to take the candidates of the wait list of the recruitment process on the duty. Preparations are being made accordingly. Four Shiv Shahi buses were started from Aurangabad to Pune by 3 pm on Thursday while seven Shiv Shahi buses came from Pune to Aurangabad. Around 300 passengers travelled in these buses. The private bus operators are recovering fare from the passengers according to their wish and the passengers are upset with it.