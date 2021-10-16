MSRTC operates Shivshahi buses to Ajanta, Ellora?

Aurangabad, Oct 16:

The poor response from the visitors has today forced the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to withdraw airconditioned bus service to world heritage Ajanta and Ellora Caves. Earlier, it has announced operating Shivneri, but due to the low booking ratio, the visitors were sent in Shivshahi buses.

A total of 15 visitors desirous to visit Ajanta and four to Ellora arrived at the Central Bus Stand on Saturday morning. Of all, few of them had obtained online reservations. These visitors got a bit disappointed on seeing the Shivshahi bus. The MSRTC convinced them and also gave them the difference money before proceeding to the two sites. " I will obtain details of the incident," said the divisional controller Arun Siya.

As reported earlier, the monuments got re-opened from Monday, therefore, the MSRTC decided to operate the AC buses to Ajanta and Ellora Caves from October 14. These AC buses were bought by spending Rs 1.80 crore fund granted by the District Planning Committee (DPC). Meanwhile, the poor response to these excursion buses in Aurangabad forced MSRTC to operate it in Pune. The tourism expert underlined the buses are meant for Ajanta and Ellora Caves. Hence they should be operated here only, it is learnt.