MSRTC suspends irresponsible bus driver for handing over steering to minor boy- Lives of 42 passengers pushed to danger

Aurangabad, Sept 14:

In a surprising development, an irresponsible driver of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), has handed over the steering of bus, with 42 passengers on-board, to a minor age boy. The video of the driver driving the bus from Gangapur to Udgir got viral on social media and attracted criticism for his irresponsibility and pushing the lives of passengers at risk.

The name of the bus driver is R B Shewalkar. He was driving the bus (number MH13 CU 8110) on September 12. While the bus was proceeding towards Udgir, in affection, Shewalkar made his 7-year-old relative (who was also travelling in the bus) sit on the driver's seat near Ambejogai. He then handed over the steering of the bus to the minor boy. The whole incident was recorded by one passenger on his mobile phone and then uploaded on social media. The video got viral within a short period of time. The video clip shows that the steering was in the hands of the minor boy, while the hands of the driver were not on the steering.

The divisional controller Arun Siya said, " The driver has been suspended on the basis of viral video and the report received from the depot manager. MSRTC will be taking further action as well. The drivers should think about the safety of passengers on-board and do not repeat such incidents in future."