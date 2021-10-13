MSRTC to operate AC buses to Ajanta, Ellora on all days

Aurangabad, Oct 13:

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will now be operating air-conditioned excursion buses to world heritage sites - Ajanta Caves and Ellora Caves - on all days, from tomorrow. Earlier, the MSRTC was not operating buses on Saturdays and Sundays as the monuments were closed on weekends. Now, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has granted permission to ASI to re-open the monuments at their regular timings on all days from Sunday. The Ajanta Caves are closed for visitors on Monday and Ellora Caves on Tuesday.

It may be noted that for the convenience of visitors, the MSRTC had purchased two AC buses by spending a fund of Rs 1.80 crore which was sanctioned by the District Planning Committee (DPC). The desirous visitors can plan their travelling and make an online booking (through a mobile app) for Ajanta and Ellora and other important destinations.

MSRTC divisional controller Arun Siya said," The monuments in the district, including Ajanta and Ellora caves, have been re-opened for the visitors on weekends as well. Hence, the MSRTC will continue the operation of the airconditioned

Shivneri buses on Saturdays and Sundays. We also operated special buses to Mhaismal from Central Bus Stand during the Navratri festival. All the buses are being operated adhering to all standard operating procedures (SOPs) and safety measures in terms of Covid-19."