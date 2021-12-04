MSRTC transfers 20 personnel on strike; agitation continues

Aurangabad, Dec 4:

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has started issuing transfer orders, although the strike by its employees are underway for more than a month, today. The agitators are firm in their demand of merging MSRTC with the

state government.

The Aurangabad Division, on Saturday, issued transfer orders of its 20 personnel from Gangapur, Cidco Bus Stand, Central Bus Stand, Vaijapur, Sillod, Paithan, Soyegaon and Kannad depots to other depots. They have also been ordered

to report on duty at the transferred place immediately. It is claimed that the transfers are made on administrative grounds.

It seems that the administration is utilising transfers as a tool to end up the strike, after issuing suspensions and terminations. Henceforth the transfers will be taking place in large number in future, said the striking employees.

MSRTC employees are on strike in the district from November 8. The passengers are facing inconvenience due to non-operation of buses. Private transportation has been increased, but its charges are proving a financial burden upon the common people.

It may be noted that 16 private Shivshahi buses left for Pune from Aurangabad, while eight had left from Central Bus Stand and Cidco Bus Stand, on Saturday.

Today the MSRTC employees, who are on strike, also narrated their grievances before the former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, during the interaction. He assured of supporting them.

137 suspended so far

Aurangabad Division has so far initiated a suspension procedure against 137 MSRTC personnel. Of which, 11 resumed their duties, apart from services termination of 104 personnel, it is learnt.