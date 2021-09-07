Mud and garbage on ZP ground deter Ganesh devotees

Aurangabad, Sept 7:

The Ganeshotsav is just two days away. However the Zilla Parishad (ZP) ground where the idols are sold every year is in a bad shape. The rain water has turned the mud into sludge making it difficult for the Ganesh devotees to visit the stalls and carry idols safely to their vehicles.

The Ganesh idols are sold at the ZP ground for the past 32 years. But the ground is being used by the municipal corporation for dumping garbage. The rain water has caused the mud to turn into sludge. The devotees also have to suffer by the foul stench emitted from the nullah and heaps of garbage deposited near the immersion well. This year, traders have set up 22 stalls on the ground. However, these stalls have become inaccessible to buyers due to accumulation of mud. The bad condition on the ground is also deterring the devotees. Meanwhile, the residents of the Swatantrya Sainik colony have blocked the way for motorists by constructing a gate near the west entry point. The citizens only have one way to access the ground from Aurangpura. Meanwhile, the traders on Tuesday brought Murum and laid it in front of their shops providing some relief to the buyers.

Only 22 stalls

Nearly 70 stalls are set up on the ZP ground during Ganeshotsav. But due to corona, 40 per cent of Ganesh idols remained unsold. Hence many opted out of the business fearing loss. This reduced the number of stalls. This year, only 22 stalls have been set up on the ground. Likewise, the artisans from Rajasthan and Gujarat that are skilled in making large Ganesh idols have not arrived this year, said trader Ashok Rathod.