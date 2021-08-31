Mumbai-NGO expands holistic education in eight AMC schools

Aurangabad, Aug 31:

The Mumbai-based NGO, Asude Foundation, will now be providing holistic education to the poor and underprivileged students studying in eight schools run by the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) from the current academic year.

Earlier, on a pilot basis, it has provided education in four schools situated at Priyadarshini, Mitmita, Chikalthana and Harsul. It had impacted 61 teachers and 652 students of Standard VIIIth to Xth in the last academic year. Now, four more civic schools situated at N-7 Cidco, Kiradpura, Begumpura and Mukundwadi, have been added to its list.

Foundation's director Vyankatesh Kharage, chief programme officer Alria Kharage and local programme manager Pankaj Tandulkar met the AMC municipal commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey and presented the progress report of the academic year 2020-21 to him.

Meanwhile, the AMC education officer Ramnath Thore applauded the foundation for its valuable contribution and bringing change in the teachers and the students using ICT. Besides, the high school students were also updated on diverse education streams and career guidance through NGO's global volunteers, he acknowledged.

Asude Foundation provides education using Information & Communication Tools (ICT) to students since the pandemic in 2020. The members reached the students without any access to digital devices like a smartphone. Through their North Star programme, the students were virtually connected with global volunteers to facilitate holistic learning at the homes of these students by distributing activity books and videos. The motto is to encourage students to continue learning when the schools are shut. The NGO is also in the process of transforming Standard X into Smart Classrooms where teachers can teach children virtually from the schools.