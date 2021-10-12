Munde threatens government of coming on roads if OBCs continue to face injustice

Aurangabad, Oct 12:

BJP's national secretary Pankaja Munde today underlined the need for immediate sanctioning of the political reservation to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category by the state government. She was addressing the regional convention (Vibhagya Jagar Melava) for the OBCs of the Marathwada region at Shrihari Pavilion, today.

" If it is not sanctioned then the OBCs will not let any of state government's representatives come on the road. Instead, BJP will come on the road, stage agitations to get our demand fulfilled. Maratha community needs reservation in education and government jobs, while OBCs need a political reservation. The government is hatching a conspiracy to change the definition of the word ' Bahujan'. The caste system still exists in the villages. Despite in large population (Bahujan), we are suffering the plight. The recently held elections depicted that the OBC reservation issue has been brought into trouble by the government, but we will not going to tolerate the injustice in future," said Pankaja Munde.

She continued, " The government is telling that the order regarding the OBC reservation was released due to BJP. If the Empirical Data is told to have been not given by the Centre then why it is lying at the state government level. The decision upon the data should be taken immediately. I appeal to the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to utilise the power of his chair and take a stand on the issue of reservation."

The order issued by the government should be providing security. If anybody challenges the reservation in the court then the government should start preparing to represent its say on it. The Bahujans have been demoralised. It is unfortunate to see that the kids are also aware of the caste system. They would have come to know due to injustice or the agitations, but the situation should be changed, said Munde.

The office-bearers of OBC Morcha from all over Marathwada were present at the convention.

MLA Haribhau Bagade: The community has become alert despite not having reservations as 98 per cent of candidates elected recently are from the OBC category.

Bhagwan Ghadamode: OBC community is a follower of Hindutva.

Sanjay Kenekar : Aurangabad is becoming centre of Bahujan movement. OBCs is playing an important role in it.

MLA Atul Save: The state government is doing injustice upon OBCs.

Former legislator Ram Shinde: OBC community will show its place to the state government.

State chief (OBC Cell) Yogesh Tilekar: The majority of Mavalas like Jeeva Mahale and Shiva Kashid dedicated their lives to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Nobody will be seen in politics in future if the OBC's reservation comes to an end.

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Bhagwat Karad: Time has come for the OBC community to wake up. BJP will get them their right.

Preparation for Dussera Melava in the offing

Munde, while speaking to media persons, after the convention said," I could not attend the party's Core Committee Meeting due to the convention. The preparation for Dussera Melava is in full swing. I and people are eager to know about the action by the state government. It should provide relief to downpour-affected farmers so that they could celebrate the Diwali festival. Devendra says that people still think that he is the CM. This is a good sign, but it is unable to understand to know what is going on in the minds of people," clarified Munde.