Municipal corporation to set up 12 new schools

Aurangabad, Aug 17:

The municipal corporation will be starting 12 Marathi and Urdu medium schools, informed municipal administrator Astik Kumar Pandey during the Independence day celebrations. This will include six Marathi and six Urdu schools.

The decision was taken to provide educational facilities within the municipal limits. Pandey had directed the officials of the education department to survey new settlements to provide education to children. Accordingly, the officials presented a survey report highlighting the need for setting up new schools. The administrator then made an announcement to set up new schools on Independence day. Some schools will be till 4th and some till 7th standard. The students will receive online education. Pandey expressed concerns about the declining number of students in municipal schools and instructed the officials to make efforts to increase the number of students.

Marathi schools in this area:

Banewadi village, Amernagar in Satara area, Sat Dnyaneshwarnagar, Satara Tanda-3, Naiknagar, Bharatmata Colony, Ayeshanagar in Naregaon area.

Urdu schools in this area:

New Ansar Colony, Padegaon, Kasambari Dargah, Saida Colony, Patelnagar, Hinanagar Chikalthana, Sadatnagar Railway Station area.