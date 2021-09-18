MUPTA to help poor students

Aurangabad, Sept 18:

Hundreds of students discontinued their education because of poor financial condition.

Secretary of Maharashtra Underprivileged Teachers Association (MUPTA) Sunil Magre said that the association would provide financial assistance to poor and hardworking students to continue their education.

MUPTA recently organised a programme to felicitate SSC and HSC meritorious students of Cantonment, Padegaon, Mitmita and Bhavsinghpura areas. Police inspector of Cantonment Police Station Sharad Ingle, Rakhmaji Jadhav and retired PI Ashok Amle were the chief guests.

Dr Sambhaji Waghmare, Rajendra Jadhav, B G Gaikwad, Padamkar Kamble, city unit president of the association Baba Wahul, Vandana Khojkar and others were present.

A total of 40 students were felicitated. Shyamal Bank, who topped in MPSC from female candidates, was also felicitated.

PI Sharad Ingle guided the participants. Bhaskar Tekale made an introductory speech. Anjali Patil conducted the proceedings while Shivram Mhaske proposed a vote of thanks.