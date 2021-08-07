Murder accused arrested in MP

Aurangabad, Aug 7:

The Karmad police have arrested the absconding accused in the case of a murder of a worker of a company at Shendra MIDC area, from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on August 5. The arrested has been identified as Malkhansingh Koraisingh Gaund (24, Madhya Pradesh).

On July 24, deceased Dharamsingh Nirpatsingh Gaund (26, MP) and accused Malkhansingh had a dispute during the lunch time in the company. In a fit of anger, Malkhansingh hit a glass bottle filled with chemical on the head of Dharamsingh. He sustained severe burns due to the burns and died at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on July 27. The Karmad police registered a case against Malkhansingh, who was absconding since the incident.

Under the guidance of PI Santosh Khetmalas, the police team, including API Raju Naglot, Sandeep Jadhav and others went to Madhya Pradesh and arrested Malkhansingh from Belkhade village in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh.