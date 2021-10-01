Muslims observes bandh to protest against arrest of prominent cleric in UP

Aurangabad, Oct 1:

To register protest against the arrest of Muslim cleric (religious leader) Maulana Kalim Siddiqui, in Uttar Pradesh, the Muslim dominated areas to observed cent percent bandh today. It may be noted that various Muslim organisations and parties had appealed to the Muslims to participate in the bandh in large numbers.

During the last week, the Muslim organisations through memorandums to the local administration have appealed to the union Government and the President of India to release Siddiqui, who was arrested by ATS in UP, and also claimed that the charges levelled against him are baseless. When the Maulana Siddiqui was not released, the Muslim Awami Committee and NCP (on Thursday) called for Marathwada bandh. Through a press conference Qadeer Maulana and Ilyas

Kirmani appealed to the Muslims to participate in the bandh on Friday in large numbers. They also mentioned not to pressurise anybody to down their shutters.

The shops in the Muslim dominated areas were not opened since morning on Friday. There was 100 per cent bandh on road from Buddi Lane to Maulana Azad Chowk and areas like Shahgunj, Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah vicinity, old Mondha, Sarafa, City Chowk, Rangar Galli, Barudgar Nullah, Juna Bazaar and Aurangpura witnessed the closure of some shops. It was hoped that the shops will re-open after 4 pm, but due to the downpour, the business fraternity prefered to

keep their establishments closed. There was a tight police bandobast along with patrolling in different parts of the city due to the bandh.

It may be noted that today's bandh was supported by AIMIM, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Jamat-e-Islami Hind, NCP, Tanzeem Aima Masjid, Imams Council, Raza Academy, SDPI, Samajwadi party, Arab League of India and others organisations.