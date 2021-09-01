M’wada records 153 mm rainfall in 3 months; 2 dams have 100 pc storage

Aurangabad, Sept 1:

Marathwada recorded 513 mm rainfall during the last three months of the rainy season. Weather Department claimed that the rainfall is higher and the average rainfall. It recorded 8.9 mm on Wednesday, the first day of the current month. A total of seven Mandals in Aurangabad and Jalna districts registered heavy rainfall. The region needs 166 mm rainfall in the current month.

In Aurangabad district, Sillod recorded 71 mm rainfall today, followed by Golegaon 114, Bhokardan (Jalna) 112, Sipora-77, Dhavada-66, Anva-141, Jafrabad-85.

There is less water storage in Jayakwadi, Manjalgaon and Manjra dams by August-end, out of a total of 11 big irrigation projects.

The district-wise rainfall in the region recorded up to August end as follows; Aurangabad (431 mm), Jalna (461), Beed (394), Latur (525), Osmanabad (418), Nanded (647), Parbhani (592), Hingoli (640). All the districts had recorded 561.5 mm rainfall in three months during the last Mansoon.

Water storage level in Jayakwadi has increased two to three per cent during the last two days rain. Currently, it has 43.36 per cent storage. The storage is below 50 per cent because since it is not getting water with the required flow.

The storage percentage of some of the irrigation projects is as follows; Nimna Dudhna (94 per cent), Yeldari (87 pc), Siddheshwar (96), Manjalgaon (56), Manjra (25), Painganga (82), Manar (100), Nimna Terna (57), Vishnupuri (100), Sinakolegaon (08), Shahgad weir (35) and Khadka weir (99).