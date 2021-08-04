M’wada records 68 pc rainfall in 2 months

Aurangabad, Aug 4:

Marathwada region recorded 68 per cent rainfall compared to an average until July end. During the current month, the percentage of rainfall has not increased much.

The estimated average rainfall is being recorded through the Automatic Weather Centre (AWC) in the current rainy season.

Therefore, tehsil-wise figures of rainfall are being collected than earlier Mandal-wise. The administration received average rainfall and its percentage.

The estimated annual average rainfall of some districts (Aurangabad, Jalna and Beed) was also reduced. Earlier, Aurangabad district had 675 MM average rainfall now, it is 581 mm rainfall.

The district-wise revised average rainfall is as follows; Jalna (603 MM), Beed (506 mm), Latur (706 mm), Osmanabad (603 MM), Nanded (814), Parbhani (761) and Hingoli (795).

Aurangabad district registered 57 pc so far, followed by Jalna (78 pc), Beed (69 pc), Latur (61), Osmanabad (57), Nanded (75) and Hingoli (70 pc).

The region's average rainfall is 679 mm, while in June and July months, it has experienced 320 mm (68 pc) rainfall so far. The average rainfall of these months is 465 mm. It received 8.4 mm rainfall in the current month.