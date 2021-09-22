M’wada records 860 MM rainfall

Aurangabad, Sept 22:

Heavy rains lashed different parts of Marathwada on Wednesday for the consecutive second day. The annual average rainfall of the region is 697 while it received 860 mm rainfall. It recorded 181 mm excess rainfall so far.

The excess rainfall has damaged crops in some parts of the region.

Crops spread on 15 hectares of land were destroyed because of incessant rain. Panchnama of 30 per cent damaged crops was carried out.

Aurangabad and Jalna districts have registered the highest rainfall. The eight districts received 19.3 mm rainfall today. Some of the tehsils had continuous rain for the past two days.

A total of 17 mandals in the four districts experienced excess rainfall during the last 24 hours.

The names of Mandals are as follows; Pimpalwadi and Vihamandva Kannad, Pishor, Limbaji Chincholi and Nillod

in Aurangabad, Kedarkheda, Jafrabad, Kubharzhari, Tembhurni, Varud, Ramnagar, Badnapur, Roshangaon in Jalna, Revki and Nandurghat in Beed and Kalamnuri in Hingoli.