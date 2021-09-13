Myriad activities to mark World Reflexology Week, week-long celebrations from Sept 20 to 26

Aurangabad, Sept 13:

The World Reflexology Week (WRW) organizing committee will hold various programmes including seminars and free check-up campaigns to mark the WRW. International Council of Reflexology organises the WRW in the last week of September, every year.

The campaign will be implemented across the country between September 20 and 26 under the aegis of major organisations and with the support of the therapists in Acupressure, Reflexology, Sujok, Shiatsu, Jin Reflexology, Neurotherapy, Acupuncture and other medicine-free treatment systems. All the therapists will provide free services at their respective centres for two hours daily. After this service week, all the experts will be felicitated by giving certificates.

This grand initiative began six years back under the guidance of Lokmat Group Editor-in-Chief Rajendra Darda. Lokmat Times played a vital role as a media partner in reaching maximum people.

Organiser and Jain Reflexologist Anil Jain said that from the local to the international level awareness has been created among the people about the developed Indian lifestyle, reflexology, acupressure and treatment without any side-effects. During the seven days programme, the experienced therapists will guide the people through seminars.

The initiative has been organised by the International Reflexology Jain Association in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Holistic Sciences, Bharatiya Acupressure Yog Parishad, Sujok Association, Bihar Acupressure Yog College, All India Association of Acupressure, Reflexology, Heritage Foundation, Vishwa Chaitanya Acupressure Therapy Foundation and Research Centre, Academy for Acupressure and Acupuncture and other reputed organisations.

Intl committee formed

A committee of 20 members has been set up at the International level to implement the initiative smoothly. Various programmes have been organised under the guidance of Rajendra Darda, head of the education committee of International Council of Reflexologist Dr Cyril Antony, chief of the Sri Lanka research committee Arv Falvik, president of the Norway Indian Institute of Holistic Sciences Dr P B Lohiya, president of the Bharatiya Acupressure Yog Parishad Dr Sarvadev Prasad Gupta and others. Therapists who want to provide free service during the week should register on the website www.irjassociation.org.

-------------------------------

What is Reflexology, Acupressure treatment system

Acupressure means acute pressure. Reflexology means pressure on the specific points on the body parts like hand, leg, ear and face.

------------------------------------

International meeting on Sept 26

The seventh national meeting of the therapists of Acupressure, Reflexology, Sujok, Siastu, Jain Reflexology, Neurotherapy, Acupuncture and others will be held on September 25. Similarly, the second International meeting will be held on September 26, the concluding day of the week. The renowned therapists from all over the world will present their research works. The meeting will be telecast live on Facebook and You-tube.