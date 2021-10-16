Mystery of Rajan Shinde murder solved

Aurangabad, Oct 16:

The sensational Dr Rajan Shinde murder case has been solved. According to the reliable information, the accused has confessed that he threw the murder weapon in a well in Cidco N-2 area after the murder. On Saturday, the work of pumping out the water from the well was going on throughout the day. The details of the case will be told in a press conference after the weapon is found.

The associate professor of English subject in Maulana Azad College, Dr Shinde was murdered in the wee hours on October 11. The senior officers of the city police department are taking strenuous efforts to solve this case. As the case is very sensitive, all the precautions are taken with measured steps.

On the fifth day of the murder, the suspects confessed of the murder for the first time. Accordingly, the inquiry of the main suspect was done. He confessed of murder and threw the weapon in the well, situated in a land owned by Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), the sources said.

The statements of the suspects were taken before each other. After taking the statements, the suspects were released in the evening.

Although, the mystery of the murder has been resolved but the police have not gained concrete evidences. Hence, the official announcement about it will be done after finding the weapon.

Water pumped from well

After the confession of the suspects, the police with the help of the AMC began the work of pumping the water from the well near the house of Dr Shinde. The work of pumping water from the well gained momentum in the afternoon, informed AMC deputy engineer Raju Sandha.

The water level in the well is 35 feet and the water will have to be pumped out for finding the weapon. The well is also filled with garbage and silt. A team is working to remove it. DCP Deepak Girhe, crime branch PI Avinash Aghav and others inspected the well in the morning. City engineer Sakharam Panzade, executive engineer D K Pandit and other engineers are looking after the work. Every assistance is being provided to the police department, Sandha said.

Only one murderer

The suspects affirmed that one suspect murdered Dr Shinde while he was sleeping. Hence, the statement of the suspect was taken before the other suspects. The motive of the murder is said to the extreme hatred. The other suspects had hidden the information due to the fear of the main suspect. The police have now given preference to find the weapon. The suspect misled the police by giving false information until now. Hence, the police are collecting more evidences.

Information will be given in press conference

When contacted commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta, he said that the information about the case will be given in a press conference after a concrete evidence is found, he said.