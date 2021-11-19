Nagase delegation visits Hivra

Aurangabad, Nov 19: A delegation from Nagase India Pvt Ltd visited Hivra village of Phulambri tehsil recently. Managing director Toshiki Yokoyama appreciated the cement plug, nala bundings and CCT works, carried out under the company’s CSR initiative, and opined that the water storage structures will ease out the survival of rural masses. Dilasa Janvikas Pratishthan implemented the works.

Villagers told him that apart from kharif, they will now move to the rabi season with wheat in their fields. He was welcomed by the village sarpanch Vitthal Rajput, Ashok Wagh, and other villagers.

Nagase is a Japanese MNC operating since last 190 years in Japan and since 1964 in India. Dr Anagha Patil, Dilasa president and Vaishalee Khadilkar welcomed the MD. He was accompanied by Tatsuo Tsukamura, Rajashekar Hegde and Gautam Gaikwad.