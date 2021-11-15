Nagpur squad arrives to perform audit of AMC

Aurangabad, Nov 15:

A four-member special squad from the office of the Accountant General (Nagpur) has arrived in the city to perform the audit of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) today. They will start working from tomorrow.

Sensation prevailed with the arrival of the new squad. Many shortcomings are likely to surface during the audit process.

The AMC every year undertakes development works of valuing crores of rupees through its fund or government's fund. The squad is headed by S M Gaggad and comprises officers Nanded, Dhule and Nagpur. The administrator was not in the office today, therefore, they met his personal assistant Sunil Dhekale and then moved to meet the AMC's chief auditor Santosh Wahule. They will be camping for more than a month in AMC and will perform an audit of all the sections, said the sources adding that the audit of all ward offices will also be done by them.

Earlier, one squad from Nagpur had arrived in the city to perform an audit of AMC in March 2021. It was headed by officer Mane. They had detected many shortcomings during the audit. However, they were sent to Dhule immediately after starting audit works in Aurangabad. Hence the Nagpur's expert during the audit will go through the income and expense sides minutely.