Nanded ZP CEO and others ordered to file affidavit till August 13

Aurangabad, July 28:

The Nanded Zilla Parishad chief executive officer and other defendants should file a reply through affidavit till the next hearing, otherwise a cost of Rs 5,000 will be levied, ordered Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice R N Ladda of the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court recently.

The bench passed the order on July 23 in response to a petition challenging the list of schools in inaccessible and difficult areas announced in connection with the teacher transfer process in the district. The next hearing of the petition will be held on August 13. Nanded ZP chief executive officer Varsha Thakur is the chairman of the school selection committee for difficult areas. But, she had gone to Mussoorie for training. Meanwhile, district collector Dr Bipin Itankar acting in charge of the school selection committee has published the list of schools in hilly and difficult areas on April 28. Ramesh Bankar, a teacher from Kinwat and others filed a petition alleging that schools from Nanded district were excluded from the list through adv Suvidh Kulkarni on May 24. He has requested that the list published on April 28 be cancelled and an order be issued to publish a new list with amendments. Adv S B Pulkundwar represented ZP.