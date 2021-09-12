Nandkishor Kagliwal bereaved

Aurangabad, Sept 12:

Mulibai Laxminarayan Kagliwal (92), mother of Nandkishor Kagliwal, passed away on Sunday, due to old age at her residence. Her cremation ceremony was held at Ayodhyanagri crematorium. She is survived by four sons Nandkishor, Subhash, Anil and Satish Kagliwal, daughters in law and grandchildren.