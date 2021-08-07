Narayana prodigies laurels in JEE MAINS

Aurangabad, Aug 7: Narayana Educational Group students excelled in JEE MAINS 2021 Exam, percentile score of which has been announced. Hardik Gagrani scored 99.90 percentile. Twelve students scored above 99 percentile whereas 25 students secured 98 and above percentile. More than 85 scored above 90 percentile. Of them, 35 students who scored above 97 percentile are eligible to get admissions for prestigious NITs is a proud achievement, said Dr M F Mallick while congratulating all performers.

Hardik Gagrani, Arya Deshmukh, Viraj Rodge, Ritesh Patil, Aaditya Kulkarni, Aditya Deshpande, Manasi Ingle, Parth Songire, Izaan Shaikh, Shrawani Dandge, Manmath Ashtikar and Rajat Agrawal scored above 99 percentile.

Vishal Ladniya announced direct admissions for two years classroom programme of JEE/NEET batches with 50% scholarships for class 10th students who scored 90% and above in board exams. Other students can attend individual test and join the new batch which started recently.