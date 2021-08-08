NATA mandatory for B Arch admissions; minimum marks norms relaxed

Aurangabad, Aug 8:

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) announced that the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) would be compulsory for admissions to B Arch.

Some States and universities hold entrance tests for B Arch courses in the country. Also, National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted JEE (Main) for B Arch admissions until 2020.

Now, the Council of Architecture (CoA) made NATA mandatory for admissions to the undergraduate degree of architecture for the academic year 2021-22.

In a letter issued by the DTE recently, it was stated that students would not be considered eligible if they qualify any other test than NATA conducted twice a year. Those students who have failed to appear in last two NATA sessions can apply for the third session. The first session was held between June 20 to 30th and students took the second session on July 11.

Taking into the pandemic situation, the third session will be organised on September 3. The registration has already begun for the session, and its last date is August 22.

Another eligibility criteria about minimum marks were also relaxed. Earlier, a candidate should have obtained a minimum of 50 per cent in Physics Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) subjects in 12th. Any 12th passed candidates with PCM subjects in 12th or Polytechnic (three years) with Mathematics as a compulsory subject can apply for the test.