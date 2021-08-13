Nath Valley, Stepping Stones win the inter-school patriotic song competition

Aurangabad, Aug 13:

An inter-school patriotic song competition was organised by Lokmat Campus Club and co-sponsors Lakhani Honda and Lakhani Hyundai on Friday on the backdrop of the 75th Independence Day. Stepping Stones and Nath Valley won the competition. The competition was held at Lokmat Bhavan following all the rules laid down by the government. As a result, even the spectators could not watch the competition. However, everyone enjoyed the competition online on social media.

The competition was inaugurated by lighting lamps by the dignitaries. Tributes were paid to founder editor of Lokmat and freedom fighter late Jawaharlal Darda. The competition was held in two groups. Students from 5th to 7th class performed songs in the morning session. As this was the first competition by Lokmat Times Campus Club in the current academic year, there was an atmosphere of excitement among the contestants. Student of the Nath Valley School Sharvari Sahasrabuddhe bagged the first prize in the group. Student of the Fransalian school of excellence Nabha Ingale finished second and Dhanashree Shirke of the Podar International School (ICSE) came third. Ananya Virkar (Stepping Stones), Anushka Dane (Delhi Public School), Shri Wankhede (Universal Highschool), Shaurya Gaike (Aurangabad Police Public School), Arohi Singh (Podar International School (CBSE) received consolation prizes. In the group of students from 8th to 10th class, Aradhy Gurav of Stepping Stones won the first prize. Janhavi Tribhuwan of the Podar International School (CBSE) won the second and Krish Jaju, a student of the Podar International School (ICSE) won the third prize. Anishka Kate (Dnyanada English School), Pavan Foke (Gaikwad Global School), Rahi Kolharkar (Riverdale High School), Madhura Bhatt (Nath Valley), Sai Naik (Tapadiya Innovation) received consolation prizes. The judges of the competition were Manasi Sardeshpande, Sanjay Sangvikar and CSI manager of Lakhani Honda and Lakhani Hyundai Ayesha Lakhani. The prize distribution was held by the hands of dignitaries.

Patriotic songs sung with passion

The students created a patriotic atmosphere by performing songs like 'A Watan A Watan Humko Teri Kasam', 'Ye Desh Hai Veer Jawano Ka', Dil Diya Hai Jaan Bhi Dege ',' Teri Mitti Me Mil Java ',' Sare Jahan Se Achcha 'etc. The same passion was seen in every students during the performance.