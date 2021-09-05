National conference of PSBs in city

Aurangabad, Sept 5:

A national conference of all nationalised banks is being held in the city on September 18. union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad will preside over.

This will be first national conference to be held in the city. The secretary of the finance department of the Central government, the directors and managing directors of all the nationalised banks including the State Bank of India will be present. The conference will focus on changes and new trends in the banking sector. The conference will also discuss issues related to Mudra scheme and its effective implementation, opening of new bank branches after merger, enabling banking services in rural areas and implementation of Covid package. The conference was to be held on September 14. However, the conference was rescheduled on September 18.