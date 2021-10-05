National, international meetings on World Reflexology Week conclude

Aurangabad, Oct 5:

The seventh national and international meetings of the the therapists in Acupressure, Reflexology, Sujok, Shiatsu, Jin Reflexology, Neurotherapy, Acupuncture and other medicine-free treatment systems, organised to mark the conclusion of the World Reflexology Week concluded recently.

International Council of Reflexology organises the World Reflexology Week in the last week of September, every year. Under this initiative, the national meeting was organised on September 25 and International meeting on September 26. The major therapists presented their research work. The programme began with the prayer recited by JR Sapna Gandhi, JR Anuprita Gandhi, JR Priyanka Badjate and Monika Kathed. Organiser JR Anil Jain, in his introductory speech said that we are working to bring a revolution in the clinical data management sector. This year, online Yoga Camps and seminars were organised between the Reflexology Day on June 1 and Yoga Day on June 21.

Pro vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Pravin Vakte presided over while the principal of the DKMM College Mohamad Furkan Amer was the chief guest. Dr Vakte said like the advanced countries, there is a need that India should also work in the field of preventive health sector.

In the national meeting, Dr Surydev Prasad Gupta, Ajay Gupta, Patna, Dr Reshma Suryawanshi Vadodara, Dr Sudhir Khetawat, Indore, Dr Yogesh Kodkani, Mumbai and others presented their research works. In the international meeting, the president of the International Council of Reflexologist Corol Fugi presented a message from England and praised the projects initiated by the council.

Pravin Vakte presented research papers on Reflexology in World, Dr P B Lohiya on Wrist and Ankle Acupuncture, reflexology conference board of director member and head of the education committee Dr Cyril Antony on ‘The role of Reflexology in Covid-19’, Dr Arv Falvik Narve on ‘The Body is a Hologram’, National Institute of Naturopathy medical officer Dr Jyoti Kumar, Pune on ‘Acupressure’, Henrik Burgsman, Belgium on ‘Stress and Trauma Sensitive Reflexology’ and Muricio Cru Chik, Israel on ‘Reflexology for the treatment of Pain.’

The mega event of the free treatment campaign of medicine-free treatment was celebrated by the therapists with enthusiasm. The organisation presented certificates to all the therapists who provided their valuable service for the week. Those therapists, who have not received the certificates yet can upload their photo providing service during the week on the below given link. Lokmat Media gave valuable support as a media partner and guidance to take the medicine-free treatment method to the maximum people. The organisers have thanked the Editor-in-Chef Rajendra Darda and all the editors of the group for their support.

JR Anil Jain, Dr Antony Cyril, Dr Lohiya, JR Anupama Gandhi, Balasaheb Joshi, Prabha Desarda and others took efforts for the success of the event. JR Shilpa Jain conducted the proceedings. The entire event was telecast on Facebook, YouTube and Web page irjassociation.org.