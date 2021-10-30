National Unity Day at Podar International

Aurangabad, Oct 30: Podar International School, CBSE, Aurangabad celebrated the National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, which marks October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, with great zeal and enthusiasm. The programme started with a speech delivered by Ojas Toke (Class VIII) on the life history and the role of Sardar Patel in the freedom struggle to establish a harmonious society. Tanishka Gupta (Class VIII) anchored the programme. A collaborative pledge on Peace and Solidarity was administered by the principal Ravinder Rana in the school assembly physically and by the teachers, virtually. Rana threw light on the life and the involvement of the great leader, Sardar Patel, in the freedom struggle and to lay a foundation of a unified country.