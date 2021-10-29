Navoday Vidyalay content creators felicitated by RAA

Aurangabad, Oct 29: Regional Academic Authority (RAA), Aurangabad felicitated Navoday Vidyalay content creators at a programme held here recently. RAA director Kalimuddin Shaikh, Urdu subject assistant Khwaja Moinuddin, Dr Vishal Tayade, Dr Rajesh Choudhari and Dr Sunita Rathod were present.

Eighteen teachers across the Aurangabad district work to make the content for Urdu medium students. Teachers who were feted are: Zakir Hussain, Shaikh Sadiq, Siddiqui Amer, Abdul Waheed, Qureshi Zubair, Syed Abdul Quader, Mohammad Rafiuddin, Munshi Shahbaz, Shaikh Raees, Shaikh Sadiya, Mohammad Asif, Nishat Shaheen, Shaista Anjum, Zarina Tahseen, Shaista Parveen, Shaikh Mustaqim and Ishratunnisa.

Kalimuddin Shaikh thanked and congratulated all the teachers for their selfless work and hoped the content will also be beneficial for students across the country. The director appealed to teachers to motivate students and parents to participate in competitive examination at school levels.

Khwaja Moinuddin urged teachers to pass on their knowledge to other teachers and encourage as many students as possible to take part in Navoday Vidyalay entrance exam. RAA Aurangabad decided to create sample papers for students to practice it in online and offline formats.