Navrati celebration at MGM Clover Dale School

Aurangabad, Oct 16:

MGM Clover Dale School celebrated a virtual and onstage Navratri with great enthusiasm. The programme began with the auspicious ‘Dip-Prajwalan’ and ‘aarti’ by the dignitaries followed by the classical dance on the stotram ‘Ayi giri nandini’, performed by students Shrisha Apponarayan and Shravani Kakde. Student Sanjana Patni shared information on ‘Sadeteen Shaktipith’ followed by the performance of ‘Jagran Gondhal’ by the Music Department.

Students performed ‘Raas Dandiya’ on and off stage in a very joyful manner. All the students and teachers were dressed in traditional attires. Students Saumya Hazare, Arya Sable, Vaidahi Bodke, Bhavesh Patel and teachers Monali Sonmali and Mohit Chandra Shekhar won prizes in the best dace and best attire category.

The programme was anchored by students Pranati Pathrikar and Gargi Ahire.

The show was put up by Ankush Samadhan, Suraj Shinde, Manjusha Shirse, Isha Lakhani, Priya Gaikwad, Yogesh Anvikar, Monali Sonmali, along with the team of Clover Dale teachers.