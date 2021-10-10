Navratri 2021 Day 5: Goddess Skandamata

Those who worship Skandamata are blessed with fame, wealth and prosperity. Those who worship Skandamata also get the blessings of Lord Kartikeya seated on her lap.

On the fifth day, devotees worship Maa Skandamata. She is believed to be the fifth manifestation of Durga, and people on this day observe fast, offer bhog, and chant mantra to please the goddess. According to Hindu beliefs, the demon Tarakasur pleased Lord Brahma with his severe penance and devotion. He asked Lord Brahma to bless him with immortality. However, Lord Brahma denied it. But Tarakasur smartly convinced him to bless him with the boon that no one, except the son of Lord Shiva, could kill him. He did so thinking Lord Shiva would never get married and started tormenting people of Earth. Fearing his strength, devtas asked Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati to marry. After this, their child, Lord Kartikeya, brought an end to Tarkasur. Goddess Skanda Mata's story is a symbol of the mother-child relationship.

The auspicious colour for Navratri tithi is White. The white colour signifies purity, knowledge and tranquillity. Skandamata is seen mounted on a lion carrying her divine child Kartikeya . Hence she appears blissful and highly benevolent too. Those who worship Skandamata also get the blessings of Skanda seated on her lap. Those who worship Skandamata are blessed with fame, wealth and prosperity. Mata Parvati was given the name Skandamata, after she gave birth to lord Skanda. The goddess is three-eyed and four-armed. While is one hand she is seen holding infant lord Skanda, her other hand is seen in the fear-dispelling Abhayamudra position. She is seen holding lotus flowers in the remaining two hands. The light-complexioned goddess sits on a lotus and is also referred to as Padamasani.

Puja of Maa Skandamata is performed the same way as other forms of goddess Durga. Apart from other usual rituals, offering a red flower to Skandamata is considered auspicious. Also, it is believed, if women worship Maa Skandamata by offering red flowers, Shringar Samagri, they will be blessed with a happy long-married life and children.

Importance of Day 5

It is believed that Maa Skandamata blesses her devotees with salvation, prosperity and power. She is known as the Goddess of Fire and symbolizes love and motherhood. When a devotee worships her, Lord Skanda, who is her lap, is automatically worshipped. Thus, the worshipper enjoys the grace of Skandamata and also the grace of lord Skanda. Legends say that Sanskrit scholar Kalidasa was able to create the two masterpieces – ‘Raghuvansh Maha Kavya' and ‘Meghdoot' with the grace of Maa Skandamata.