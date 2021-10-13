Navratri Day 8: Goddess Mahagauri

The eighth form of the mother divine is called Mahagauri, and she is worshipped on Ashtami (the eighth day of Navratri). She is known by other names as well, including Shwetambardhara (dressed in white clothes), Vrisharudha (rides the bull), Chaturbhuji (has four hands) and Shambhavi (bestows bliss and happiness).

Form of Mahagauri

Her fair complexion is compared to the whiteness of the conch, moon and jasmine flowers. ‘Maha’ meaning great and ‘Gauri’means white. Seated on a white vrishabha (bull), Devi Mahagauri is depicted with three eyes and four arms. Two of her arms on either side are in the varada and abhay mudras, to bless her devotees and remove all fear from their lives. Her other arms hold the trishul and damru. Her clothes and ornaments are white and pure. Goddess Mahagauri is believed to be the 16-year-old unmarried form of Goddess Parvati.

She represents purity, calmness, wisdom and austerity. 'Gauri' also signifies that she is the daughter of Giri (mountain). Mahagauri defeats all evil forces from creation. She also helps a devotee overcome the evil forces within. Goddess Gauri is the kanya (unmarried girl) who performed severe tapas (penance) to attain Lord Shiva as her husband. According to mythology, the kanya was none other than Goddess Parvati. She performed severe penance for many years and due to this, dust settled on her skin, making her appear black. Lord Shiva was pleased with her penance and blessed her with the promise of marriage. The sacred water of the river Ganga was used to wash the soil and dust from Goddess Parvati, turning her skin white and she came to be known as Mahagauri.

There is another story too. The demons, Shumbha and Nishumbha, were creating havoc on earth. They could only be destroyed by Parvati’s daughter. Based on counsel given by Lord Brahma, Lord Shiva turned Goddess Parvati’s skin black. He teasingly called her, Kali, enraging her. The Goddess performed severe penance and prayed to Lord Brahma to restore her complexion. Lord Brahma was appeased and told her to bathe in the Mansarovar. In the cool waters of the famed lake, Goddess Parvati’s dark skin separated from her, and took a female form. That form was called Kaushiki who went on to slay the demons. And Goddess Parvati’s form with her white complexion was called Mahagauri.

Significance of Mahagauri

Mahagauri represents the epitome of beauty. Mahagauri confers and fulfills all your wishes and desires. Devi Mahagauri gives you all blessings and boons that you seek for material gains, so that you become content from within and move forward in life. Gauri also means that which gives you knowledge, makes you move in life, and liberates you. Mahagauri gives momentum and ultimate freedom in life, she brings liberation.