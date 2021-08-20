NBIS celebrates Independence Day

Aurangabad, Aug 20: New Beginning International School, Sawangi celebrated Independence Day with great enthusiasm. The flag was hoisted by chief guest Everest mountaineer Rafiq Sheikh. Meritorious students of class X CBSE board of Class X, 2020-21 were felicitated. The school choir presented a patriotic song. Teachers Varsha Kondke and Jyoti Gosavi delivered patriotic speeches. All the students were felicitated by the school secretary James Dongardive and director Pallavi Dongardive. Chief coordinator Akash Sarkate and principal Ganesh Tarate congratulated the students. The event took place with passed with great enthusiasm, following the proper norms of social distancing.