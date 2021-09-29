NCC A’bad Group hosts online webinar

Aurangabad, Sept 29: The tenth edition of Ek Bharat Shressht Bharat online webinar was concluded by the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Group Aurangabad here recently. A total of 250 NCC cadets from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh participated.

Cadets made presentations on history, geography, culture customs, traditions, language of the two states to foster the spirit of national integration and solidarity among themselves. Poetry, poster-making competitions and quiz were organised to discover potential of cadets and inculcate in them self-confidence and a sense of achievement. The webinar concluded with a closing address by Brigadier M M Vitekar, Group Commander, NCC Group Aurangabad.