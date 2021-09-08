NCC students to get grace marks: Minister Samant

Aurangabad, Sept 8:

Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said that the National Cadet Corps (NCC) students would get grace marks on the line of National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers.

He was speaking at the ‘NSS District level Covid Warrior’ award presentation ceremony jointly hosted by State-level NSS Cell, Higher and Technical Education Department and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) at Government College of Arts and Science on Wednesday.

MLC Ambadas Danve, vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole, registrar Dr Jaishree Suryavanshi NSS advisory committee member Ankit Prabhu and joint director of Higher Education (Aurangabad division) Ranjit Nimablkar were present.

The Minister presented ‘Covid Warrior’ awards to Vedant D K from Vivekanand College and Siddheshwar Shelke from Social Work College of Jalna.

Uday Samant said the State Government had decided to allot grace marks to NCC students.

“NSS volunteers worked with the Government departments for saving human life in Covid situation.

The Government is encouraging them in different ways. Earlier, NSS volunteers were given only one award on the State level. Now, the Government honours them through district and university level awards. The initiatives of NSS and NCC will be implemented jointly in colleges henceforth,” he added.

VC Dr Pramod Yeole also spoke. NSS director Dr T R Patil made an introductory speech. Incharge principal Dr Rajendra Satpute proposed a vote of thanks.

Box

Courses to be launched soon at Santpith

Minister Uday Samant also took a review meeting of Bamu, Government Polytechnic, Government College of Pharmacy, Government College of Arts and Science and Government Institute of Science’ held at divisional commissioner office today.

He said that the concept of Santpith would give knowledge of social service than just social sciences institute.

“Sufficient fund would be provided to Shri Sant Eknath Maharaj Santpith of Paithan. The courses would be launched at Santpith soon,” he said.

EGS Minister Sandipan Bhumre, MLC Ambadas Danve, divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar, district collector Sunil Chavan were present.

VC Dr Yeole said that that five certificate courses, including Sant Sahitya, Tukaram Gatha Parichay, Dnyaneshwari Parichay, Warkari Kirtan, Haridas Kirtan’ can be launched instantly.

Joint Director of Technical Education (Aurangabad region) M D Shivankar, Principals F A Khan, Dr V K Maurya, R H Satpute, Dr Satish Deshpande were also present.