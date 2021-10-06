NCP hopeful of winning trust of people from wards in old city

Aurangabad, Oct 6:

Acting upon the directives of the State Election Commission (SEC), the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has geared up to form 'Prabhags' (a cluster of three wards) dividing 115 wards on the basis of Census 2011. The development also gave a push to the political parties to start discussions, planning, designing strategy etc to win the forthcoming civic polls, expected to be held next year.

AurangabadFirst has decided to contact mentors of different political parties and their local office-bearers to seek answers to questions like what will be their agenda, poll strategy, selection criteria of candidates, future of rebels from other parties, USP or strength to impress voters during the election campaign. We started with NCP as many former corporators (of wards in the old city) of AIMIM, BSP and others joined it.

The NCP city president Vijayrao Salve stressed that the party will focus on providing relief to citizens through the supply of adequate basic amenities. The developmental issues like the supply of pure drinking water by reducing the gaps in supply, development of the green and clean city, good motorable roads, good hygiene, etc are on agenda.

Poll strategy

The talks on a higher level regarding the implementation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance pattern in the civic elections is underway. Unfortunately, if it does not works out, then we will fight on our own strength. The selection of candidates will be unbiased and representations will be given to all. The aspirants capable and efficient of representing people's issues will be nominated. We will not let the opportunists dominate and give preference to the loyalists, he said.

Strength

The voters from the old city (including Muslims) have a long term association with the secular alliance Congress-NCP. Now, they have realised of having been carried away and getting cheated. This is the reason why a large number of AIMIM's activists and workers are joining NCP for the past couple of years. We will focus on Muslim dominated wards as well. A total of 16-17 former corporators of MIM, BSP and other parties joined us. They have the strength of getting re-elected and pull hundreds of followers more to increase the party's number of seats in the new body, said the NCP city president.

Prabhag

The last AMC body comprise of four NCP corporators. In the new 'Prabhag' system, we are hopeful of winning 25-27 seats. It is for sure that we will not be going unnoticed in the coming elections, hoped the NCP leader.

They deserve better lives; AIMIM betrayed them

NCP's national vice president (Minority Department) and state's spokesperson Surjeet Singh Khunger said," The wards from where the AIMIM candidates were elected had gone neglected according to us. The residents of these wards deserve better lives, but their one wrong mistake (of the casting vote) is proving them dearer. We will give justice to the voters of these neglected wards. The minorities are disheartened with the poor performance of AIMIM corporators. Barring few works, the development in these wards is missing. Hence the struggle of minorities continues for basic amenities. They had to voice for drinking water, health care, garbage menace, absence of gardens, poor sewage connectivity, no community centres in each ward etc. We will provide all support for their betterment. We would also try to uplift their lives through imparting quality education and skill-based training to make them self-reliant through the municipal corporation."